One of the most popular Kate Middleton lookalikes in the UK has denied that she is the woman in the video of Prince William and his wife who go shopping at a local produce market near their residence in Windsor; and indeed, to prove the truth of what you claim, you said you have an iron alibi. Heidi Agan told the gossip site Tmz that on Saturday, when the video was shot, he was in a school in Northamptonshire, over a hundred kilometers from Windsor Castle, doing his “other job”, as a teacher in a dance and musical theater group.



“In fact my social media accounts have gone crazy because people think it's me, but it's not – I was at work at the time, so I know it's not me. I 100% believe that Kate Middleton and William are in that video.” Waitress in an Italian restaurant, the woman after Kate's wedding was constantly blocked by customers who praised her for her appearance almost identical to her duchess; even her daughter, she said, calls her 'mum' when she sees Kate on TV; and so she decided to make a profession of this her resemblance to her. She has long attended parties, birthdays and other corporate events, pretending to be the Princess of Wales.