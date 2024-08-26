The Princess of Wales continues her fight against cancer: today her first public appearance after the summer break

After a summer spent away from the spotlight, Kate Middletonhas returned to be seen in public, surprising everyone with her radiant presence. The Princess of Wales made her first official appearance at Sunday mass in Balmoral, Scotland, alongside her husband, Prince William, and their eldest son, George.

Kate Middleton at Sunday Mass with her family

For the occasion, Kate chose a camel-colored overcoat, combined with a brown hat adorned with feathers. A sober but refined look that caught the attention of those present. Despite the difficult period, the princess seemed calm and in good health, a sign that the treatments she is undergoing are bearing fruit.

Not much is known about her upcoming public engagements, which she is taking a break from to allow her to focus on her health and the well-being of her children. Kate’s presence at Balmoral It was a rare opportunity to see her in public, and a sign of hope for the future.

It did not go unnoticed that the only major absentees were the prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, now self-exiled from court life, were not invited to join the rest of the family. This choice is in line with King Charles III’s desire to reunite only the closest members of the family at such a delicate time, marked by the recent cancer diagnoses that have struck both him and Kate Middleton.

For the British royals, the traditional stay at Balmoral is a precious break after a difficult year. The royal family continues to show the world a facade of unity and strength. And Kate Middleton, once again, stands out for her timeless elegance.

