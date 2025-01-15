Kate Middleton He visited the Royal Marsden hospital in London this Tuesday, where he received his cancer treatment during 2024, to thank the center’s staff and provide his support to patients. Until now, the place where he had received treatment was unknown.

“I wanted to come to show my support for those who receive treatment and go through a difficult period,” the woman said emotionally. Princess of Waleswho just turned 43 years old.

Prince William’s wife has also applauded the “extraordinary work” carried out by the renowned institution. «Entering here through the main door, after having done so many discreet and private visits“It’s really very nice,” he confessed.

The Princess, during her visit to the medical center

AFP/Reuters



Kate suddenly disappeared from the media landscape after Christmas 2023. After being hospitalized in January 2024 to undergo a “abdominal surgery”announced in March that he was suffering from cancer, without specifying its nature.









The wife of the heir to the British crown then underwent a chemotherapy which he completed in September. The princess wanted to “make this visit to show her gratitude to the incredible team and highlight the world-class care that Marsden offers,” Kensington Palace, her official residence, explained in a statement.

He has been at the clinic for about an hour, where he has spoken with several patients. As he left, he hugged a woman who was visiting a sick person: “I’m so sorry, I wish I could help more.”the Princess told him. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. I am very happy to meet her and I wish her luck,” he added; »They are in good hands«.

King Charles III, 76, also announced last year that he had cancer, the details of which are also unknown and for which he continues to receive treatment.

Furthermore, this Tuesday this medical center announced that the Princes of Wales are, as of today, “joint sponsors” of the hospital.