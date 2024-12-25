Kate Middleton has appeared in public again at the traditional event of the British royal family on Christmas Day. The Princess of Wales went to the church of Saint Mary Magdalene this Wednesday to witness the classic sandringham massplace where he has had time to talk with attendees.

The emotional moment came when the Princess of Wales interrupted her walk to talk to a young woman: she explained that she had collaborated with Macmillan Cancer Support, an association that Kate had previously supported. Looking into his eyes, the young woman was frank: “I just wanted to tell you that you are an inspiration to everyone the patients.” The princess was quick to thank him for his words and replied: “Thank you very much, you don’t know the number of people who have written this year, it is extraordinary. “I think cancer really runs in a lot of families.”

Kate Middleton, with an emotional expression, later added: “People like you you are the ones who do all the hard workI am enormously grateful.” During the walk, the princess, dressed in a green dress, picked up lots of gifts from the attendees, among which there were flowers, drawings, letters, even small gifts that Kate Middleton has received naturally.

His presence closes a complicated 2024 for British royalty, who in January announced that Kate Middleton and King Charles III suffered from cancer. As a consequence, both had to cancel their schedules for urgent treatment. The health of Prince William’s wife has been in the spotlight after she had a conversation about it with a young woman.