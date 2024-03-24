Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/24/2024 – 19:25

Cancer diagnosis shocked and surprised supporters of Buckingham Palace. Princess of Wales is a symbol of modernity in an ancient institution. The announcement in January 2024 that Princess Catherine – or Kate, as she is known by her fans – would have to undergo abdominal surgery generated great concern among admirers of the royal family .

In order to recover from the operation, she retreated to her home in Windsor – and remained silent.

From then on, top-notch speculation began to emerge, fueled by clues and photos.

Until, in March, Kensington Palace, the official London residence of Prince William and Kate, released a photo of her smiling and healthy alongside her three children on the occasion of Mother's Day.

News agencies, however, soon questioned the authenticity of the record, after detecting that the image had been digitally altered. Shortly afterwards, Kate admitted to having personally manipulated the photo.

More speculative theories followed the episode: was it an attempt to hide something?

A week after “Kategate”, the princess was seen walking with her husband at a regional grocery store in Windsor, where they bought bread. Another customer spotted the royal couple and recorded the scene with his cell phone, later telling the British tabloid The Sun that Kate seemed happy and relaxed.

So everything was fine now? Unfortunately not. In a video message released on Friday night (22/03), Kate announced that she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year, following surgery on her abdomen. “My medical team advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the first stages of treatment,” said the princess in the video, which was recorded two days earlier. The office representing her said no further details about the illness would be given.

To many, Kate's life before this seemed like a fairy tale: marriage to the future king, three healthy children, loved by the people.

The perfect princess

Now 42 years old, Kate is considered a symbol of the British monarchy. And although she does not have aristocratic ancestry, her elegant and humble manner even won the heart of Queen Elizabeth II, who blessed the union in 2011 with her grandson and Prince William.

Even if she didn't belong to the nobility, the then young Kate Middleton had everything it took to become a worthy member of the monarchy.

The marriage officially made Kate a member of the royal family — or “the company,” as they are also known. The Princess of Wales' public relations team also contributed to her image: she was no longer Kate Middleton, but Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the wife of a future king.

A controlled image

And Kate learned to deal with media pressure. Pursued by paparazzi, she did exactly what both the royal family and the public expected of her: she was unimpressed; Nor did she outshine the prince, her fiancé. It's still like that today.

The two have been together for over 20 years. She laughs loudly and sincerely, waves happily to everyone. With her captivating smile, she carries out her representative duties alongside the prince, focusing her work on charities dedicated to helping disadvantaged children and young people.

When you choose your clothes, which are simple and elegant, you leave nothing to chance: everything is planned down to the smallest detail. Whether attending a royal ceremony or planting a tree during a public appearance, Kate is always so well-groomed that she almost looks a little too staged.

Breath of youth for the royal family

Kate secured the future of royalty by giving birth to three children, including two male heirs to the throne, who could one day follow in the footsteps of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022.

The princess's importance to the royal family, however, goes beyond the mere guarantee that the throne will have enough heirs: Kate is also the one who lends new air to the outdated monarchy, helping the royals to be closer to the people. She does this using the power of media and social networks like no other family member before her – on Instagram, the Wales couple's channel has almost 16 million followers.

Here, too, Princess Catherine has the support of the royal public relations team to try to create a positive image of the royal family, with photos of the perfect outfits she wears and her well-behaved children.

When William's younger brother Prince Harry introduced American actress Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace in 2016, Kate had a training partner for a short time. Alongside their husbands, they were the young royal “dream team”; many called them the “fantastic four” in reference to the Beatles – and they seemed to be finally reinvigorating the royals’ image.

But in 2019, the couples went their separate ways, with observers speculating about the causes of the breakup. It all ended when Harry and Meghan walked away from Buckingham Palace.

68616169 – The “fantastic four” served as the royal family’s calling card until Harry and Meghan broke away from Buckingham Palace

Confident as ever, Kate maintained her poise, becoming the most important face of the royal family after the queen's death. Although King Charles III occupies the throne, it is his son William and his daughter-in-law who are the symbols of the British monarchy and bearers of hope for the future.

And that's why the whole world will be watching Kate after Easter, rooting for the princess's recovery.