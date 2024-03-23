The news leaked in the last few hours has shocked the whole world. Princess Kate Middletonthrough a video message, revealed that he has cancer and that he has already started preventive chemotherapy.

A revelation that came after numerous rumors emerged about the royal family. Kate and William have handled the news privatelyas the princess herself said in her video.

We have done everything we can to process and handle this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, it took some time. It also took me some time to recover from major surgery and start treatment.

Post-operation tests would have detected the presence of cancer and the hospital team would have immediately advised Kate Middleton to start treatment. An evil caught in time, so the princess reassured her subjects. However, there is someone who was not convinced by her words. It's about the Dr. Jonathan Reinerprofessor of medicine taken the George Washington University. His doubts were published by CNN.

When people undergo extensive surgery, they typically no longer turn to 'exploratory surgery', as stated by the princess. All these operations are proceeded by in-depth imaging such as scans and MRI. The surgical team needed to have a very good understanding of what the problem might be, which would be confirmed by pathology.

According to the expert doctor, therefore, the doctors knew very well about the illness that befell Prince William's wife. Jonathan Reiner says that usually the piece of tissue is removed and analyzed first determine the nature of the tumor. This is why it is certain that the doctors already knew about his condition:

The princess's illness must have been suspected or in any case they must have noticed it during the operation. Not after the tests as Kate stated.

Kate Middleton's video message

The princess's announcement came suddenly and shocked the whole world. In the video message, Kate Middleton did not reveal the nature of the tumor. She explained that she discovered the evil after a few test carried out following a major surgical operation in January. Tests that identified, precisely, the presence of cancer.

My medical team advised me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of treatment. It was a shock, it took some time to process and explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them that I will be okay.

The princess then turned to her subjects, asking them comprehension. The family needs some time and space to deal with preventative chemotherapy. Afterwards, she reassured them. As soon as she can, Kate Middleton will return to her job, which she has always done with joy. She concluded her video by dedicating a thought to all those people affected by cancer.