Kate Middleton: “I’ve finished chemo, it’s been a very tough few months”

Kate Middleton has finished chemotherapy: the Princess of Wales herself announced it in a video posted on social media in which she is portrayed with her family.

“As the summer draws to a close, I can’t tell you what a relief it is to finally have completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly difficult for us as a family,” the Princess of Wales wrote in a touching announcement.

Kate Middleton then stressed: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my journey to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to returning to work and undertaking some more public engagements in the coming months, when I can.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

The Princess of Wales, who announced in a video on March 22 that she had cancer and had already started chemotherapy, thanked everyone who had shown her solidarity and support, concluding: “To all those who are continuing their journey against cancer: I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. From darkness, light can come, so let that light shine brightly.”