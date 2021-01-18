Duchess of Cambridge Catherine appeared on the air of an online conference in old clothes. The Daily Mail reports.

During the video call, Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William discussed with doctors the importance of caring for the mental health of their colleagues fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Based on his own experience, Prince William admitted that his previous work as an air ambulance pilot regularly influenced his “family life.” In this regard, the couple expressed concern for professionals who have to see “so much grief, sadness and death” every day.

To communicate with doctors, Middleton chose a classic gray plaid jacket with a black collar and a solid top. The Duchess is known to wear the same Smythe blazer during a public appearance in Essex in 2018.

The appearance of the prince’s wife caused controversy among viewers of the broadcast. “I think her ‘ideality’ is simply boring. She looks like a middle class woman, nothing interesting. Too much attention is paid to her “,” They call her an English rose, but this is the first time I see a rose made of plastic and botox “,” Is she pregnant? It feels like she will vomit at any minute, ”some criticized.

“Lovely, respected couple”, “When Kate appears on the screen, any situation is perceived much easier”, “What a joy to see you again. Happy New Year!” – others rejoiced at the video message.

This isn’t the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has been caught on camera in her old outfit. In December 2020, the paparazzi captured the wife of Prince William wearing an old Alexander McQueen coat in bright red during a two-day royal tour to Cardiff, Wales.