Kate Middleton is expected to appear in public in mid-April with an official statement on her health condition

Health conditions Kate Middleton are starting to seriously worry the United Kingdom. The princess underwent abdominal surgery in January and disappeared from the scene. Rumors about the seriousness of her health have been circulating ever since and she contributed despite herself to fueling them by sharing a family shot which later turned out to have been retouched by her.

The American blogger Reed Kraus he thinks she has undergone surgery ileostomy. “The princess has undergone intestinal surgery and is facing convalescence with a bag – she writes on social media – I didn't want to share this information about Kate unless it had been confirmed by at least a second source. Now I have three confirmations “. There is also talk of one new pregnancy or a aesthetic treatment.

The English are anxiously waiting to know if Kate Middleton will publish the usual photo for his son Louis' birthday on April 23rd. As Rainews confirms, the princess is expected to return to public at Easter for the traditional walk in Windsor to St George's Chapel. However, the first public release should take place when the children return to Lombrook School on 17 April. In those days, according to the English media, she is expected to release an official statement to deny all the rumors about her health and her marriage. In fact, there is talk of an extra-marital relationship between Prince William and Rose Hanbury.

Kate and William, according to the voices of a person close to the couple reported by the Times: “They are very open when it comes to interacting with the public and I can see a scenario in which the princess could talk about her convalescence in public engagements.” “If she had to do it, she would do it like this – continues the insider – They want to be clear and more open, but they will do it when they feel ready. I expect this to be her orientation, she will decide it. They won't be rushed”.