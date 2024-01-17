The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, underwent successful planned abdominal surgery on Tuesday, January 16, Kensington Palace reported in a statement this Wednesday. The palace note, shared on their social networks, says Prince William's wife, the future queen of England, is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery. In addition, he warns that the princess, who turned 42 on January 9, is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter (at the end of March). What they have not yet revealed is the reason for the operation.

“Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic yesterday [un hospital privado en el centro de la ciudad], for planned abdominal surgery,” the statement begins. “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes the public understands her desire to maintain as much normality as possible for her children; and her desire for her personal medical information to remain private,” she adds. Kensington Palace is therefore only expected to provide updates on the progress of the wife of heir to the British throne, Prince William, when there is significant new information to share. According to palace sources told the BBC, the intervention is not related to any cancer, although it is true that the operation is important enough to require a two-week stay in the hospital and two to three months of recovery ahead. “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those affected by the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She hopes to rejoin as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the message concludes.

After leaving the hospital, and according to the statement, the Princess of Wales will continue her post-operative recovery at her home in Windsor. It was in September 2022 when William of England and his wife decided to leave London and move to Windsor – an hour by train from the British capital. Together with their three children, they settled in Adelaide Cottage, one of the residences on the grounds of the castle to which Queen Elizabeth had moved, with the intention of being closer to the monarch, who by then had already somewhat lowered the price. intensity of your agenda. The marriage also had the objective of raising their children away from London and the pressure of the press. That same month of September, Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, but the princes of Wales continue to live in Windsor, since after their move they enrolled their children in the exclusive Lambrok school.

Prince William, for his part, will also postpone a series of commitments and will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital, the Palace has clarified. He, too, will not perform official duties during the period immediately following Kate's return home. Royal officials, according to British media, will provide a revised timetable for the Prince of Wales in due course. According to publication The Timesis committed to staying by his wife's side as much as possible, so his official visit to Rome is now in doubt, a trip that the couple would have been planned for next spring.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church with their children on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Samir Hussein (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The last time Kate Middleton was seen in public was on December 25, a month in which she had a schedule full of activities. It was during the traditional Christmas Day religious service held by the British royal family at Sandringham. One day she had an unexpected protagonist: Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, she joined the Windsor Christmas for the first time in 30 years. Queen Camilla's two children and five grandchildren were also invited for the first time.