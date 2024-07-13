Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will watch the men’s Wimbledon final live on Sunday and present the trophy to the winner of the competition, Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic.

As announced in a statement by Kensington Palace -the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales-, Catherine will travel to the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in what will be only her second official activity since having announced that she suffers from cancer last March.

However, the princess will not attend the Wimbledon women’s final this Saturdayand it will be the club president, Debbie Jevans, who will present the trophy on behalf of Catalina to Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova.

The British royal family is going through a difficult time.

As the Princess of Wales attends the Wimbledon final, her husband and heir to the British throne, William will travel to Berlin to support the England team live this Sunday, which will play the Euro Cup final against Spain.

Since learning of her cancer diagnosis following abdominal surgery in January, Kate has only been seen in public at the military parade celebrating King Charles III’s official birthday, Trooping the Colour.

To the surprise of the public, Princess Catherine appeared dressed in white and maintained a broad smile during the ceremony, accompanied by her family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Since that event, It was learned that the princess, wife of the heir to the throne, would be present “at some public engagements during the summer.”

“I’m making progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy knows, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to let your body rest. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of it,” she said at the time.

