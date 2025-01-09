Together with Queen Letizia, Kate Middleton is one of the most stylish royals of all the royal families. Her looks have made her a trendsetter, significantly influencing the English population. Although she has been criticized for her spending on clothes, she always tries to wear British designers to support and spread national fashion.

More than 20 years ago his path crossed with that of the then Prince William at the University of St. Andrews, making his life, and therefore, their looks became a public matter that everyone wanted to analyze.

Today, January 9, Kate Middleton turns 43 years old and, to celebrate, we review some of the best looks that the Princess of Wales has worn so far, from her tribute to Lady Di on the day of her engagement announcement to the glamorous dresses she always wears at the BAFTA awards.

Committed in blue, 2010

Lady Di and Kate Middleton on the day of the announcement of their respective engagements Getty Images

Tributes to Lady Di have been a constant in Kate Middleton’s style, whether wearing the same earrings or imitating one of her iconic outfits. One of the first was the same day she announced her engagement, after 8 years of dating Prince William. For the occasion, the future princess opted for a Issa blue dressin a very similar look that Diana wore on the same occasion 29 years earlier.

Her wedding dress, 2011

Kate Middleton at her wedding to Prince William. Getty Images

If we talk about her best looks, we cannot forget her wedding dress, with a design that many claim was inspired by the one worn by Queen Letizia in 2004. It is one of the creations of Alexander McQueen with transparent lace neckline and sleeves.

BAFTA 2011

Kate Middleton at the 2011 BAFTAs Kevork Djansezian

The next time she wore a dress Alexander McQueen It was at the 2011 BAFTA Awards. This time, it was a lavender pleated design, with short sleeves and fitted at the waist, with which she looked like a movie star.

National Portrait Gallery Gala, 2014

Kate Middleton at the National Portrait Gallery, 2014 Getty Images

There are many occasions that the then Duchess of Cambridge has worn blue, although one of our favorites is the dress Jenny Packham which she wore to the National Portrait Gallery gala in 2014. It is a fluid and pleated design, in midnight blue, with a crossover neckline and the waist defined by a black ribbon.

At the National Museum of History, 2016

Kate Middleton at the National History Museum, 2016 Getty Images

Although her gala looks are always spectacular, we must not forget her day-to-day outfits, such as the cream-colored knit dress she wore on one of her visits to the National Museum of History in 2016. On this occasion it was of a design Barbara Casasola in cream color and with a ‘bardot’ neckline.

BAFTA 2017

Kate Middleton at the 2017 BAFTAs Getty Images

Your trusted designer, Alexander McQueen He was also in charge of the look that Kate wore to the BAFTAs in 2017, with an original floral dress with a boat neckline and bare shoulders, with a fitted bodice and an ‘A’ line skirt with horizontal ribbons. This look has a curious storysince two years after debuting it Kate wore it again, although this time with the upper part completely modified. The designer replaced the boat neck with a square neckline with short sleeves.

Your most original coat, 2018

Kate Middleton during her ‘royal tour’ in Sweden, 2018 Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has an enviable collection of coats and, although she always opts for minimalist designs, sometimes she surprises us with designs as striking as this one. This is a straight, above-the-knee coat. Chanelwhich does not lack its iconic houndstooth print, of course, in red.

‘Back to Nature’ Festival, 2019

Kate Middleton at the ‘Back to Nature’ Festival, 2019 Getty Images

In the summer of 2019, Kate Middleton organized the ‘Back to Nature’ Festival at the Royal Horticultural Society Garden Wisley, in Surrey, England, to encourage contact with nature and its importance in childhood development. For this event, she opted for an above-the-ankle dress in Emilia Wicksteadwith a ‘cottagecore’ style in pastel blue with a rose bouquet print.

Royal Variety Performance, 2021

Kate Middleton upon arrival at the Royal Variety Performance, 2021 Getty Images

Every year the Royal Variety Performance, a televised variety show, is broadcast to raise funds for the Royal Variety Charity. The British royal family is always invited and, in 2021, Middleton appeared with a unusual look for herbut he knew how to defend with great style. It was an emerald sequin dress with long sleeves and a round neck, with which she showed that there is no color that can resist her.

‘No Time to Die’ Premiere, 2021

Kate Middleton at the premiere of ‘No Time to Die’, 2021 Getty Images

For many, her best look was at the premiere of No Time to Diein 2021. It is a golden dress from Jenny Packham Full of sequins, with a ‘V’ neckline, some transparencies and cape-type sleeves, with which the Princess of Wales looked spectacular.

At the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, 2022

Kate Middleton at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, 2022 Getty Images

Another premiere in which he stood out for his elegance was in Top Gun: Maverickin 2022, with a more minimalist design in black with a white ‘bardot’ neckline. On this occasion it was a design signed by Roland Mouret.

Commonwealth Day, 2023

Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Day religious celebration Samir Hussein/WireImage

Again, we find nods to Diana of Wales on Commonwealth Day 2023, where Kate attended with a navy blue ensemble with a white flower print that belongs to the autumn-winter 2023 collection of Erdem. The look was made up of two pieces: an elegant jacket with a peplum silhouette, which outlined her silhouette in the waist area, and a flared midi skirt.

BAFTA 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the BAFTAs 2023 Getty Images

At the 2023 BAFTAs he taught us arrepeat without anyone noticing, a look of Alexander McQueen which she already wore at the same awards in 2019. On this occasion, Kate wore the British design with a draped bow on the shoulder that falls over the left arm and extra-long black gloves. She accompanied it with some ‘low cost’ Zara earrings, which were the key to this new image of the princess.

His return in 2024

Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color, 2024 Getty Images

After her cancer diagnosis at the beginning of 2024, we did not hear anything from Kate Middleton until Charles III’s birthday, where she reappeared dressed in a dress from the brand. Jenny Packham. A white long-sleeved model, decorated at the neck with a matching maxi bow, adorned with a contrasting black trim, which gave it a touch of originality, and a headdress hat, also white and black, from the Philip Treacy brand. .

His last appearance in 2024

Princes of Wales at Sandringham getty

The last time we saw Kate Middleton was at the Christmas mass at the church of Saint Mary Magdalene, in Sandringham, where the whole family appeared together. Unlike the classic red, the Princess of Wales opted for green, another of the traditional colors for these holidays. We could see her with a coat in this shade of Alexander McQueenwhich she accompanied with a matching headdress and a plaid scarf.





