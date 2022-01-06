His last appearance, at the piano of the Christmas concert from Westminster Basilica next to singer-songwriter Tom Walker, exceeded one million views in the first hour after being posted on the social media account of the Dukes of Cambridge. Another challenge won for the wife of the heir to the throne, Prince William, born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, daughter of Carole and Michael, she stewardess, he British Airways flight pilot, a sister (Philippa Charlotte) and a brother ( James William), three children, George Alexander Louis, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Louis Arthur Charles.

On January 9, the Duchess of Cambridge will be 40 years old, beloved, beloved by her subjects, but above all by the royal family, her father-in-law, the Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth. Always one step behind her husband. Few, very few interviews, never a controversy, a faux pas, yet always shining with its own light. “Royal family members are the only people in England without a constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech,” writer Philippa Gregory wrote in the Financial Times. Yet after the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, the English press crowned her ‘the new face of the British monarchy’.

Nothing foreshadowed his climb. A commoner (with mining ancestors belonging to the working class), like many rulers today on the thrones of old Europe, from Letizia of Spain, to Maxima of the Netherlands, to the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, Kate was born into a wealthy family bourgeois residing in wealthy Berkshire, studies in esteemed colleges and a passion for art history (she also spent a few months with a group of friends in Florence) that led her to choose St. Andrew’s School, a historic university in the heart of Scotland.

It seems that it was the mother Carole who enrolled the eldest daughter, without a drop of blue blood, in that university where Prince William was studying to make her marry. And not just any one. Never was an investment more profitable. Same city, same university, same Art History course. At first a simple friendship, which over time has turned into something deeper. Because Kate Middleton, not yet Duchess of Cambridge, has always been a person you can count on, determined, steadfast in her principles, as the Telegraph will later write “a royal character who in the last 10 years of monarchy has shown to be ruled by a quiet confidence and a calm composure …. mother of three, she exudes style and substance “.

But let’s go back to the university years. Little is said about the Kate-William couple, also not to feed their idyll to the press. All subdued, protected by a circle of trusted friends. Few releases under the flashes of photographers, a single front page for gossip lovers. In January 2002, Miss Middleton paraded for charity in lingerie. The ‘sexy turn’ the newspapers wrote. And the exclamation of the heir to the throne sitting in the front row (‘Wow, Kate is hot!’). From that day on, they would never break up.

The official engagement was announced in November 2010. She in a very simple blue dress, a wrap dress, Diana von Furstenberg style, Lady Diana’s sapphire on her finger. It seems that Prince William has asked to marry him in Kenya, the marriage proposal on his knees, as now only happens in fairy tales. After 8 years of engagement (the British press had nicknamed her ‘Waity-Katie’, or Kate who is waiting), between ups and downs, ‘divorces’ and reconciliation, Miss Middleton accepts the proposal and on April 29, 2011, declared a national holiday , convene a just wedding in Westminster Abbey in the presence of the queen, the whole royal family and over 1900 guests.

Unforgettable are the words whispered in the ear of the new bride by Prince William in the scarlet uniform of the Irish Guards, just perceived in the long live TV, ‘I love you, you look beautiful’. He arrives aboard a Bentley State Limousine, she, accompanied by her father and in Sarah Burton dress for the Alexander McQueen maison, in one of the two Rolls Royce Phantom VIs ​​(the Silver Jubilee Car). She wears a pair of diamond earrings a gift from her parents and the 1936 Cartier tiara, very simple without any pomp, ‘loaned’ by Queen Elizabeth. It belonged to his mother and had been a gift from his father, still Duke of York and future King George VI.

A few hours before the wedding, Prince William had been awarded the titles of Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn and Baron of Carrickfergus: Catherine Middleton becomes her Royal Highness Catherine. No gifts for young spouses, but a solidarity wedding list with donations distributed among the 26 NGOs with various humanitarian missions chosen by the spouses. A marriage crowned by the birth of three children, a stable and complicit union. A couple who enjoys the favors and sympathies of a whole people.

Beauty, presence, charisma, unexceptionable virtues those of the Duchess of Cambridge, who was able to build a modern couple with her husband, lover of the family, close to the children who, even very small, Kate and William have always taken on long trips with them institutional, as Lady Diana had already done, while Queen Elizabeth, but they were different times, left the little Charles and Anna alone for months with their nannies. In the beginning, to build their marriage, William and Kate had gone to live on the Isle of Anglesey: carefree, far from the comforts, but also from the duties of the palace. It was Queen Elizabeth who imposed this choice, lovingly, mindful of her short and happy honeymoon with her husband in Malta.

The role of the former Miss Middleton, within the royal family, or rather the ‘firm’ as the Prince of Edinburgh called it, is consolidated from year to year. Without tears, without proclamations. It seems that he gets along very well with his in-laws, Beatrice and Eugenia of York, and with Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne. His bourgeois origins have never been a problem. Times change, but not the protocol. Inflexible even in the look. The Duchess of Cambridge has managed to become a style icon, a term perhaps abused today, and much imitated. At each public release, his garments are snapped up and sold out in stores.

Mix & match dresses, between luxury and low cost, whether it’s from historic British fashion houses but also shops like Zara, Topshop and Hlm. For important occasions, he prefers brands such as Alexander McQueen and the models designed by his creative director Sarah Burton, Michael Kors, the very Italian Prada and Luisa Spagnoli alongside emerging English designers. Emilia Wickstead, Jenny Packam, Alessandra Rich. Excellent testimonial Kate for class and refinement. Her choices are classic, but also very English (the tea dresses with romantic floral prints, for example, hyper-feminine).

A ‘democratic luxury’ was written, always in line with the protocol (dresses never above the knee, if anything slipped on the legs), pastel colors and sculpture-hats created specifically for the Duchess of Cambridge signed Philip Treacy, Juliette Botterill, Jane Taylor , Rosie Olivia. And of course the jewels. Tiaras, bracelets, earrings, rings, pearl chokers, crown treasure with over 4 centuries of life, next to the blue sapphire engagement ring that belonged to Lady Diana, with a strongly symbolic value, always on display. And then the charms and the medals with the initials of the names of the three children.

An example to follow Kate also for having cleared customs for recycling. The clothes are worn several times, at first she even exchanged them with her mother, to respect the environment, the ecosystem, a cause that is close to her heart and which she supports with her husband through meetings, projects, events, awards. Always in step with the times, always winning in the long march towards the throne of Albion. The polls alongside Prince William (and Queen Elizabeth of course) accord her a much higher rating than the other members of the royal family, in the hearts of English subjects. And it’s not just a question of appeal and youth. Some time ago the Times called her ‘the true revolutionary of Buckingham Palace’.

So different from the unstable, albeit beloved lady Diana, from the incendiary and not very credible, after the recent public outings, Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry. Always perfectly at ease and reassuring with Mr and Mrs Biden or Obama, crowned heads and government representatives, with actors, singers, little students and the sick in hospitals. Always natural, without any show. Always in the front row even during the pandemic (his idea of ​​a photo book with the most beautiful snapshots taken by citizens during the covid). It’s hard not to feel empathy towards him. His motto? ‘Big change starts small’. Big changes are made in small steps.

She confessed it to the Obamas, visiting London, announcing her first creation, the Center for Early Childhood, convinced that a better society can only be born from the little ones, the adults of the future. Kindness and measure, reassuring vitalism, determination. The English monarchy can sleep peacefully and Kate Middleton celebrate her 40th birthday alongside her loved ones, her children, her husband, her parents, Carol and Michael, unwitting architects of her destiny. That of future queen of England.