Recently, a photo of him was published on social media Kate Middleton with his children. However, some of the world's most important agencies have requested the deletion of this image as it may have been “manipulated”. A few hours ago, the answer to these doubts came directly from the Princess of Wales. Let's find out together what happened in detail!

L'absence of Kate Middleton due to her health problems has made most people suspicious. In fact, many have joked about her “disappearance” and this has given rise to some absurd conspiracy theories. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kensington Palace published a shot portraying the Princess of Wales together with her children. The author of such an image would be William.

Someone international agencies as AP, Reuters and AF requested that the image in question be deleted. The reason? Someone may have “manipulated” the shot as it has visible “anomalies”. Until now Kensington Palace has preferred to maintain the silence about the princess's state of health and her abdominal surgery.

In any case, to clarify i doubts on the “manipulated” image was the Princess of Wales herself through a post posted on his Twitter account. These were his words with which he tried to clear up the confusion on the web:

Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photograph we shared yesterday. I hope everyone who celebrated had a happy Mother's Day.

The post in question is signed with a C, or the initial of her full name Catherine Elisabeth Middleton. In light of what happened, now one request arises spontaneously: will Kate's words be enough to put an end to conspiracy theories about the Royal Family? We just have to find out!