“There is light beyond the darkness.” These are the words – taken from the video in which Kate, Princess of Wales, announced yesterday that she had completed chemotherapy after the shocking diagnosis of cancer and nine very hard months – recalled today by the major tabloids of the British popular press to express relief and hope in the face of the news of this turning point.

News that is on the front page of all the major newspapers in the country, A feeling accompanied by hopes and optimism reflected in the images of the moving video released by Kensington Palace: where the wife of the heir to the throne William shows herself in bucolic-familiar images, taken in August in Norfolk, and in apparently comforting conditions next to her husband and children George, Charlotte and Louis. More descriptive is the opening title of the Times: “Kate talks about her relief at finishing chemotherapy.”

While the Telegraph and the Guardian they look forward, citing the hope of the future queen to be able to continue the journey day by day – it being still premature to give a verdict of certain healing, of remission of the disease – to avoid relapses: “I want to stay free from cancer”, the first summarizes in quotation marks; “I am focused on doing everything I can to stay free from cancer”, the second specifies more precisely.

Princess Kate has finished chemotherapy: “My goal now is to remain cancer free”



Finally, it is worth noting an analysis of the BBC on the video released yesterday, seen as the result of “a different communication approach” compared to the usual standards of the Royal Family. But also as a choice intended to arouse popular emotion, with music, background words, well-crafted images, and to reduce the distance between royals and subjects in the name of common humanity. But also to continue to guarantee Kate’s privacy, without “informative” details of any kind on the genesis and prospects of the disease.