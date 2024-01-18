There is no Englishman – but perhaps a terrestrial one, some say, given the popularity of the Royal Family – who is not currently wondering what real pathology Kate Middleton, the wife of William, the future King of England, underwent surgery for. The apprehension and curiosity are equal to the confidentiality with which Buckingham Palace is preserving this news, by the princess's own will. And if on the one hand it is reassuring that “it is not cancer”, on the other the fact that the patient's condition was judged to be “serious” if not worrying increases everyone's anxiety, subjects first and foremost. Today the tabloids launched the hysterectomy hypothesis. But no one has confirmed it yet.

Prince William leaves hospital after visiting Kate



In the absence of the main news (what the princess underwent surgery for) the surroundings also make noise. And there is no tabloid that today does not cover the luxurious clinic where Kate Middleton is hospitalized. This is the London Clinic in Marylebone located at 20 Devonshire Place, a luxury healthcare facility inaugurated in 1932 by the Queen Mother (who at the time was still Duchess of York) and which over the years has seen other members of the royal family among its patients. family, such as Prince Philip and Princess Margaret, as well as other famous personalities such as American President John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Here they specialize in gynecology, oncological therapies and orthopaedics, although no precise reference has come from Kensington Palace. A small crowd gathered in front of the clinic this morning – January 18th.

The London clinic where Kate Middleton is hospitalized





The silver cutlery and the hairdresser service

Two policemen in uniform stationed at the door confirm that the Princess of Wales has been admitted to the London Clinic, the private hospital in Marylebone where, despite the increase in security, life continues as if nothing had happened: its corridors and its large and comfortable rooms have the muffled appearance of a luxury hotel. If Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip generally preferred King Edward VII – which is located in the same area of ​​London as Harley Street and the offices of the country's major medical specialists – the London Clinic is used to receiving famous patients: here that Elizabeth Taylor underwent knee surgery in January 1963, here that politicians such as Sir Antony Eden, Cecil Parkinson and Clement Attlee were treated, here that former Prime Minister David Cameron was born. While the appearance and service would seem more in line with a large hotel than a hospital – the menu changes daily and food is served in your room under shiny silver lids – the London Clinic's medical team is among the most renowned in the village. While the princess will not lack luxury and comfort, Kate's announced long hospital stay is a cause for concern. Hospitalization for ten or 14 days is a fairly rare event in Great Britain where even privately one is discharged quickly.

Charles III's prostate operation

Another topic dominating the headlines is a second health announcement which even concerns King Charles III and which has sent the British press into a tailspin: «His Majesty's condition is benign and he will be admitted to hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public commitments will be postponed for a short recovery period”, reads the official note released by the Palace. An update will probably arrive after the fact, the King's condition does not arouse concern, but one wonders about the timing of the announcement, almost as if the King's operation was announced on the day of his daughter-in-law's hospitalization as if he wanted to attract collective attention.

William's farewell

Prince William has announced a leave of absence from public duties to care for his wife and children. It is expected that Kate will not return to public events until after Easter, and her husband will remain by his wife and children throughout. Any royal tours that William and Kate had lined up for the next few months will also no longer take place, amid speculation that they would visit Italy together in March. Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton are already mobilizing to support their first-born's recovery in Windsor Castle.