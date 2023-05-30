Kate Middleton, her parents’ company fails after more than 30 years in the business

Is called Party Pieces he was born infamily business in the Middleton house, since 1987, when the Princess of England was just five years old. Well, despite the ten-year turnover, with decorations and decorations for English parties, Kate’s parents – Carol and Michael Middleton – were forced to sell the business, now on the verge of bankruptcy. It all started with Covid, which had heavily impacted the family’s accounts, which was therefore forced to apply for a £220,000 loan from NatWestas The Times revealed.

Unfortunately the debt remained unpaid and therefore to make – literally – the expenses will be the British taxpayers. This is because, according to the rules that came into force in Great Britain during theCovid emergencythe taxpayer is liable for 80% of what is owed to NatWest.

Read also: “William has a lover (with a secret daughter)”, bomb rumors from the United Kingdom

Subscribe to the newsletter

