The book will be released in bookstores on August 1st “Catherine, the Princess of Wales” by Robert Jobson, biographer of the Windsors. A book dedicated to Kate Middleton, who would often have a role of “peacemaker” within the royal familyThe author talks about many topics: from Queen Elizabeth’s cancer to the relationship between her husband William and King Charles.

According to the Daily Mail’s previews Queen Elizabeth died two years ago due to advanced age but also due to myeloma which would have left her blind. By Kate’s will, in the last months of the sovereign’s life, the family would have moved closer to Winsor.

Jobson talks about the role of Kate’s “peacemaker” in the complicated relationship between Charles and William. Kate would have managed to ease tensions between the king and her husbandwho thanks to her would have learned to better evaluate other people’s point of view.

And if Charles would always give priority to Palace commitments, William is described as a present and affectionate father towards George, Charlotte and Louis. And precisely for the love of his wife and children, the prince also argued with his grandmother Elizabeth.





William, an experienced pilot, used to personally transport his family by helicopter. Robert Jobson writes that «The Queen was haunted by the memory of the 1967 helicopter crash that killed a Royal Navy captaineven though there were no members of the Windsor family on board the aircraft at the time.” And when she found herself in front of William, “she did not hold back from telling him frankly what she thought.” But the prince did not want to listen to reason, despite the opposition of his father and grandmother.

Kate in this book, which is published in Italy by Rizzoli, she is described as a mature woman capable of bringing peace and serenity to her family. A woman who is fighting bravely his battle against cancerand which has recently shown itself to Wimbledon, on his second public outing after treatment for the disease that It could be caused by a papillomavirus infection.

«Behind that glittering public smile there is a strong-willed woman, with a sharp intellect and tenacious determination“, are the words of the author of the book coming out in a few days.