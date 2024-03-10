Princess of Wales underwent the procedure on January 16; In the image, she is with her 3 children

Kensington Palace shared this Sunday (10 March 2024) the first official photo of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, since leaving the hospital on January 29. In the caption, Prince William's wife thanked the public for their support over the last 2 months, during which she was recovering from abdominal surgery.

Kate, 42, has spent most of her recovery in Windsor, west of London. She remained hospitalized at The London Clinic hospital for two weeks after the surgery, which took place on January 16.

One statement of Kensington Palace stated that Middleton returned home “to continue your post-surgery recovery” and that he is recovering well, but without going into details.

The statement also says that the princess must stay away from her commitments for 2 months, until March 31st.

At Photograph shared on X (formerly Twitter) this Sunday (10 March), when Mother's Day is celebrated in the United Kingdom, the Princess of Wales is seen alongside her 3 children: George, Charlotte and Louis. In the caption, the message: “Thank you for your kind words and continued support over the past 2 months”.

On March 4, the North American website TMZ released a photo of what would be the princess's first public appearance since December. In the image, she appears in the passenger seat of a car.

“The Princess of Wales was seen traveling as a passenger in a vehicle driven by her mother, Carole, near Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom… and as we said, this sighting is important considering we haven't seen her since December.”the site wrote.