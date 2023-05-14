Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10:20 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The beginning of Eurovision 2023 hid a surprise that nobody saw coming. And that the spectacular opening number already had a lot of symbolic. In it, the Kalus Orchestra, the winners of last year, sang ‘Stefania’ again, the song that gave Ukraine the victory, but they did it together with other invited artists such as Sam Ryder, the second classified last year, in a performance that united Ukraine, which has not been able to host the festival due to the war, and the United Kingdom. What nobody could imagine is that Kate Middleton would be part of the performance.

Related News



The Princess of Wales appeared playing the piano from one of the Windsor Castle halls, in the instrumental part of the song, wearing a long dress in the same blue as the Ukrainian flag. «A surprise for Eurovision. A pleasure to join the Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year’s winning song. Enjoy the show, Liverpool! », The princess published from her Twitter account, where she shared a video with the fragment of the performance.

The British media say that the video with Middleton at the piano was recorded at the beginning of the month and that the team of the princes of Wales has kept the surprise until this Saturday. Despite the fact that Middleton’s cameo has impacted many, it is not the first time that the Princess of Wales has appeared playing the piano on television. Not surprisingly, Prince William’s wife has organized several Christmas specials on ITV, the British channel, and in one of them, the 2021 one, she accompanied a Christmas carol on the piano.