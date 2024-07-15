Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Appears at Wimbledon Tennis Tournament

Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton was spotted in the royal box at the Wimbledon tennis final in London. reports Daily Mail.

Kate Middleton made her second public appearance this year. She was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and younger sister Pippa Middleton. Before heading to the box, they met several players, including British tennis player Emma Raducanu. She presented the Princess of Wales with a bouquet of flowers.

As Kate Middleton entered her box, she waved to other tournament spectators, who greeted her with applause. The lip-reading expert toldthat upon hearing the crowd’s cheers and claps, Middleton said, “So sweet.”

Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts and Benedict Cumberbatch also watched the tournament in the royal box. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Prince William’s second cousin Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman were also there. The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won the final.

Kate Middleton’s fans feared that the Princess of Wales would not be able to attend Wimbledon this year due to her cancer. The Princess of Wales was last seen in public in June at the annual Trooping the Colour parade. Before that event, Kate Middleton had not been seen in public for seven months.

Earlier it was reported that the Princess of Wales will miss the Out-Sourching Inc Royal Polo Tournament, where her husband, Prince William, will be competing. Kensington Palace said that Kate Middleton is continuing to undergo chemotherapy.