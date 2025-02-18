Kate Middleton has shown in a very tender gesture, the drawings that her three children, Jorge, Carlota and Luis. A hobby she has, as well as her paternal grandfather, The King Carlos of England, who studied art at the university.

Kate also studied art history at the University of St.Andrews (Scotland), where she met who is her husband, Guillermo today. The princess has had this initiative within her project The @earlychildhood Shaping Us, which promotes activities so that children have a moment of connection and fun, as part of their development.

The surprise of this ‘discovery’ is not so much that Kate is as another mother, proud of her children’s crafts, but the talent that reveals the portrait signed by Jorge, the elder, 11 yearsand heir of the heir, his father.

Kate’s drawing signed by his son Jorge. Instagram/@PrinceEndprinssofwales

Social networks have turned into praise the child’s artistic hand, That he takes his mother sitting, with skilled black strokes.





His brothers, Carlota, 9 years old, and Luis, 6, Come to your mother with more colors and always with her classic mane, In a more ‘cubist’ style, as can be seen from his drawings.

Kate’s drawings and the fact by her by Luis. Instagram/@PrinceEndprinssofwales

Kate has also taught the portrait she has made of the little one, Luis, very realistic, also in black and white strokes. Kate feels a great inclination for arts, photography and painting. A gift that your eldest son has possibly inherited.

Among the child’s hobbies are equally Submarineism and pilot An plane, like his father, despite his young age.