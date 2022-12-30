Without any shadow of a doubt Kate Middleton he is one of the most popular and talked about members within the royal family. On the occasion of her Christmas holidays, the Princess of Wales showed off a new pair of earrings that her husband William gave her. Are you curious to know how much they cost? Let’s find out together!

As well as the late queen Elizabeth IIKate Middleton is a lover of jewelry. The Princess of Wales, who represents a style icon, usually takes care of hers in every little detail look elegant and flawless.

To celebrate Christmas, the froyal family it met as it does every year at Sandringham. On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Prince William thought of giving his wife a gift different than usual. This year, the choice of the Prince of Wales fell on a couple earrings purchasable at one of his wife’s favorite stores.

This is a pair of pendants belonging to Sezane brand which are made of recycled brass and gold plated. Their cost is around 95 euros. In the private collection of the Princess of Wales’ jewels are five pairs of French chain earrings in question.

The Kate Middleton effect

As soon as the princess shows off a dress, it immediately goes in sold out. This is the so-called “Kate Middleton effect” which occurs when everyone wants to wear the same clothes as the Princess of Wales. It goes without saying that the woman is a real one style icon and for this reason everyone wants to imitate her. This effect also occurred with the earrings given by Prince William which can no longer be purchased on the brand’s official website.