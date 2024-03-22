Kate Middleton has decided to tell in the first person the reason why she has been hidden for more than two months: the Princess of Wales has revealed that, during the abdominal surgery she underwent in mid-January, the Doctors detected cancer for which treatment has begun through chemotherapy.

“In January, I had major abdominal surgery in London, and by then [los médicos] They understood that my condition was not cancerous. The surgery was performed successfully. However, tests performed after the operation detected that cancer had been present. “My medical team recommended that I be treated with preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” explains Middleton in the video published by Kensington Palace.

