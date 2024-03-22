In a revelation that has shocked the world, Kate Middleton Princess of Wales, has shared how she faced one of the most challenging moments of her life. Through a public statement she provided details of her health status and how she handled it with her family. In this she announced she also mentioned that, after her abdominal surgery in London, she was diagnosed with cancer, so she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy and that she is in the first weeks of this treatment.

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis has generated a wave of sympathy and support for the royal family. In an act of bravery and transparency, the Princess of Wales decided to personally share the news.

How did Kate Middleton tell her children about her cancer diagnosis?

Facing cancer is never easy and communicating such a diagnosis to children is even more complicated. Kate Middleton and Prince William chose the right moment to share the news with George, Charlotte and Louis. The Princess of Wales explained that they spent time finding the most appropriate way to talk about her illness with her children, taking into account their ages and ability to understand. “It took us a while to explain it to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that suited them.“he stated in the video.

Besides, Kate Middleton He mentioned that it took time to process the news and handle it in the family environment: “It was a big shock, and William and I have been doing our best to process and handle this privately for the sake of our family. As you can imagine, this It's taken time.”

“As I have told them, I am doing well and I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirit,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that with the diagnosis of Wale's princess The family will likely choose to spend more time together at their Windsor residence during the school holidays, which will provide a supportive and loving environment for Kate as she continues her treatment.

George, Charlotte and Louis are the children of Kate and William. Photo: AFP

What did Kate Middleton say in her message about her cancer diagnosis?

In his moving message, Kate Middleton openly shared the challenges he faces. She assured everyone that despite the diagnosis, she is fine and getting stronger every day. The Princess of Wales has placed special emphasis on her recovery, so she has focused on the well-being of her mind, body and spirit. In addition, she highlighted the importance of Prince William's unconditional support, who has been her pillar of comfort and tranquility during this time. The royal family has decided to keep public exposure low, as it prioritizes Kate's health and privacy during her treatment.