The princes of Wales at a moment before the banquet given to the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Buckingham Palace, in London, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Associated Press/LaPresse (APN)

When a young Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon married Albert, then Duke of York, the second son of King George V and Queen Mary, on April 26, 1923, she did not know that she would one day become Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. . After the wedding, held at Westminster Abbey in London, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon was named Duchess of York. Elizabeth was the youngest and ninth child of the marriage formed by the Scottish landowner, aristocrat and nobleman Claude Bowes-Lyon and Cecilia Cavendish-Bentinck, great-great-granddaughter of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, William Cavendish-Bentinck. Claude Bowes-Lyon decided to give her daughter, on the occasion of her marriage, a gift worthy of her new title: the Strathmore Rose tiara (which takes the name of the family, since they were earls of Strathmore ).

100 years later, the jewel is now making headlines. During the banquet offered this Tuesday night by King Charles III to the president of the Republic of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and the first lady, Kim Keon Hee, at Buckingham Palace, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton , wore this spectacular and historic tiara that, for years, has been the subject of numerous speculations. For the occasion, Prince William’s wife chose a white dress with floral embroidery in metallic thread on her shoulders, a design from the Jenny Packham brand (about 4,500 euros) that she wore matching long white gloves. Middleton also wore the sash and star of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the highest honorary title that a woman can receive in England, created by Queen Victoria in 1896, and which was granted to her by Queen Elizabeth II for thank her for her service to the crown in 2019. But what has drawn the most attention is her choice of that tiara, which had not been worn by any member of the British royal family for 90 years.

Purchased from the jewelry firm Catchpole & Williams, this 19th-century jewel was described as “a diamond band with five roses, with diamond bouquets between them, forming separate brooches.” Both the tiara and other gifts given to the young couple formed by Isabel and Alberto, known as Bertie, were displayed in the Picture Gallery of Buckingham Palace before their wedding, and many guests were able to see the display of those objects at a pair of parties organized by King George and Queen Mary in honor of the couple. After her wedding, the new Duchess of York used that same tiara in several official portraits that were taken during the first years of her marriage – she wore it crossed on her forehead following the aesthetic of the moment. The last time she used it was on a visit to the Opera in the early 1930s.

One of the official portraits of the Duchess of York, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (wearing the Strathmore Rose tiara) and Prince Albert. API (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

For years, the Strathmore Rose has been the subject of speculation. Thanks to the official portraits, it was a very recognizable tiara, with a marked twenties trend, which was related to the youth of the woman who, on May 12, 1937, and after the abdication of Edward VIII to marry the socialite American Wallis Simpson, ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom at the hands of her husband, who reigned as George VI. Some rumors suggested that the tiara could have deteriorated over time, but these rumors were dispelled when it appeared in perfect condition in several exhibitions, such as in Tiarasheld at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2002, and Diamonds: A Jubilee Celebrationan exhibition held at Buckingham Palace in 2012 to commemorate the 60-year reign of Elizabeth II and which showcased the many ways in which diamonds have been used by British monarchs over the past two centuries.

It was in 2002, after the death of the Queen Mother, when Elizabeth II inherited the famous tiara, but she never used it publicly at any event. Other speculations suggested that a royal bride would use the tiara, as a nod to the past, at one of her weddings, but it never happened. Even Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton accompanied by the Vice President of South Korea, Choo Kyung-ho, followed by Princess Anna, as she enters the banquet offered at Buckingham Palace, on November 21, 2022. WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Middleton often highlights the continuity and heritage of the British royal family through tiaras. Her favorite, the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, which she wore to her first official gala dinner as Princess of Wales after the death of Elizabeth II, is the perfect reflection of this idea. It is a tiara that has always been associated with her predecessor in title, Princess Diana, and that Kate wore on numerous occasions during the decade that she served as Duchess of Cambridge alongside William of England. The Lover’s Knot was one of the ones that Lady Di used the most, but it was created for María de Teck, the grandmother of Elizabeth II, with pearls and diamonds that already belonged to the royal family in 1914. After the death of Diana of Wales, it was It was kept in the royal jewelry box until Kate Middleton decided to dust it off and use it again in 2015.