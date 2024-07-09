Princess Kate has not yet appeared among the spectators of the Wimbledon tournament. She who is usually a fatal attraction for accredited photographers for one of the most important events of the London season and patron, since 2016, of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club that organizes it. And who has not given up hope of being able to welcome the Princess again this year, at least for the presentation of the trophies. “All we can say is that we work with her and offer her all the flexibility possible,” the President of the Club, Debbie Jevans, recently declared. But, according to the latest rumors, Kate – who is continuing her cancer treatment – ​​will not be able to make it. Her replacement will be the Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte Eva van Deurs, wife of Richard, cousin of Elizabeth II.

Born in 1946, the Duchess of Gloucester was born in Denmark and was known as Birgitte van Deurs Henriksen before marrying Prince RichardDuke of Gloucester, in 1972, with whom he had a son and two daughters.



How is Kate Middleton? navy palumbo July 09, 2024

Kate Middleton, first public appearance since cancer announcement: the applause is all for her



On the fourth day of the tournament, the parents of the Princess of Wales, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer since the beginning of the year, appeared in the front row of the Royal Box. Michael, 75, and Carole Middleton, 69, were photographed smiling. But although they were dressed to the nines – she in a floral dress, light leather jacket and a wicker bag in step with fashion, a haircut and color similar to her daughter’s, he in a navy suit – they perhaps made Kate’s absence even more evident with their presence.

Trooping the Colour, Princess Kate waits for the carriage with her children: images from the official account of the Royal family



The Berkshire-based Middletons, who are joined by their daughter now at Windsor, are used to being in the stands at Wimbledon for several days in a row although etiquette dictates they can only take the royal stage on one occasion. Since their daughter became ill, Wimbledon was their second public appearance, following one at Royal Ascot last month.. Kate appeared in public for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London last June, in a white dress and smiling, her first official public engagement since last Christmas. Her presence had been confirmed just one day before. More hope for those who await the Princess at Wimbledon too. The tournament ends on the 14th.