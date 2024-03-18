lPrincess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was seen in public this weekend for the first time since her abdominal surgery in windsor (outside London) together with her husband, Prince William, looking “happy, relaxed and healthy”, according to the British tabloid 'The Sun'.

The tabloid newspaper indicates that the 42-year-old princess, removed from public life since she underwent a planned “abdominal operation” of which the details are unknown on January 16, She went with her husband to her “favorite farm store” on Saturday.located near his home at 'Adelaide Cottage', in Windsor, about 40 kilometers from London.

A witness quoted by the tabloid said that “after all the rumors that have been circulating, I was amazed to see them there.”

“Kate was shopping with William and seemed happy and looked good. The children were not with them but it is a good sign that they are well enough to go out to the shops.”said the source.

According to this information, The couple also spent Sunday morning watching their children, Carlota, Jorge and Luis, participating in various sports.

The newspaper suggests that the princess could even be planning her return to public engagements for March 31, Easter Sunday, when the British royal family traditionally walks to church to attend a religious service, although Kensington Palace has indicated that Kate's return to official events is not expected until at least after Easter.

On the other hand, 'The Sun' also points out that, for its part, King Charles III, who is receiving treatment for cancer, spent the weekend at his residence in Gloucestershire, which it calls “encouraging news for the royal family.” “.

Kate and her husband continue to be analyzed for how they managed the dissemination on March 10 – Mother's Day in this country – on their X account of a photograph of the princess and her three children that she later confessed that she had retouched.

Several international graphic agencies took the unusual decision of withdrawing the image from their services when they realized that it had been manipulated, forcing the princess to publicly admit that she had edited it herself while “experimenting as an amateur photographer” and apologize for it.

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. c — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

At a time when Kate has not been seen in public since her abdominal surgery and given the mystery surrounding her state of health, the image, in which she was seen sitting with her children, very smiling, It sparked great public expectation and has called into question the credibility of the monarchy and its public messages.

