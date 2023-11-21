If there is one item of clothing that is the specialty of the Princess of Wales, it is the coat. Always with colors chosen based on their symbolic and diplomatic significance, always made with absolutely impeccable fabrics and always with traditional cuts but gracefully adapted to her figure, Kate Middleton’s coats are a practical example of the levels of excellence that can still be achieved. British tailoring.

The last one that she has specifically chosen responds to these parameters: it is a design by Catherine Walker, who was one of the favorite creatives of her late mother-in-law, Lady Diana, who was her client since the time when she was just a Sloane Ranger , a nickname given to women who walked around Chelsea looking for a good husband in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Although Walker also passed away in 2010, her legacy lives on in a brand that is an official supplier to the entire British royal family (Prince William used to wear his coats when he was a child) and also to the Norwegian one. .

Kate Middleton on the visit. Chris Jackson (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

When Californian Meghan Markle moved to the United Kingdom with Prince Harry and tried, unsuccessfully, to adapt to court life, she never joined Walker’s client list, which gives an idea of ​​what type of firm it is.

Middleton has received the President and First Lady of South Korea wrapped in a giant red cape with an equally exaggerated bow. The piece made of pure wool flannel is valued at 3,000 euros. The duchess was dressed entirely in the same color: from her feet, where she wore Gianvito Rossi shoes and a Jane Taylor hat, which she put on a perfectly finished bun.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, walking up the stairs of Buckingham Palace. Samir Hussein (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, went by car to the hotel where Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee were staying and then went with them to the Royal Palace, where they were received by Kings Charles and Camilla.

Although the date was daytime, Middleton’s makeup, with smoky eyes, was clearly nocturnal and the jewelry chosen, the sapphire and diamond teardrops that belonged to Diana, also added a festive touch.