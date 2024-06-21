The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, published on her social network account a fun photo of his family with the message “we love you very much”, to wish Prince William, heir to the British crown, a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday dad, we all love you very much! Cx,” the princess wrote this Friday on the occasion of the prince’s 42nd birthday.

In the snapshot, taken by Kate herself, William and his three children – Princes George, Charlotte and Louis – are seen holding hands and jumping at the same time. in a dune on a beach in the county of Norfolk, in the east of England.

The princess, who is undergoing preventive chemotherapy treatment, was seen last Saturday in London for the first time since she reported in March that cancer was detected after an abdominal operation she underwent in January, which was not confirmed. details have been revealed.

The Princess of Wales, in the company of her children. Photo:AFP

Kate attended the military parade with her family to celebrate the king’s official birthday.

On the occasion of the birthday this Friday of the Prince of Wales, Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the royal family, shared a photo of the monarch with William when he was a baby. This photograph, in black and white, was taken at Kensington Palace, on the 1st. February 1983.

This was his first official appearance after the cancer diagnosis

Smiling on a float, Kate made her first official appearance last Saturday in London after the cancer she was diagnosed with in March, on the occasion of the parade for the birthday of King Charles III.

The last appearance of the Princess of Wales dated back to December. The following month he underwent a mysterious abdominal operation, prior to the announcement of his cancer, of which no details are known.

Kate, dressed in white and with a hat of the same color that partially covered her face, attended the “Parade of the banner” (“Trooping the colour”), a formal event organized since 1748 to celebrate the birthdays of sovereigns.

The monarch will turn 76 on November 14, but Tradition dictates that the anniversaries of the sovereigns be celebrated in June, with a milder temperature, despite the fact that this Saturday was a rainy day, with a military parade and an appearance by the royal family on the balcony.

The princess toured the Mall, the main avenue that leads to Buckingham Palace, in a carriage, accompanied by her three children, and then joined the other members of the royal family after the parade and waved from the balcony.

The British press applauded his return with photos on the cover of their Sunday editions: “Super soldier,” the tabloid titled The Sun.

The Princess of Wales rides a float from Buckingham Palace to attend the Trooping the Color parade in London, Britain, on June 15, 2024. Photo:EFE

He Mail on Sunday called it “a day that lifted the hearts of the nation,” as did the Daily Telegraph: “Our beautiful lady lifts the spirits of the nation.”

The king, also undergoing treatment for cancer, the details of which are also unknown, also made the journey in a carriage, in a military uniform, accompanied by his wife Camilla, and not on horseback as last year.

Prince William, also in military uniform, made the journey on horseback, like his uncles, Princes Anne and Edward, from Buckingham Palace, down the Mall to Horse Guards Parade, a large parade square in the center of London.

The popular Princess of Wales had announced her attendance at the event on Friday after indicating that she is "making good progress." Photo:AFP

Once this first part of the ceremony is over, Members of the royal family returned to Buckingham Palace, where they watched an aerial military parade from the balcony.

Kate, who returned in the same carriage, was smiling and waving to the crowd.

The popular Princess of Wales had announced her attendance at the event on Friday after indicating that she is “making good progress, but as anyone who goes through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”