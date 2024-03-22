The Princess of Wales said in a video on Friday, March 22, that she is receiving chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. The announcement came after weeks of speculation on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalized in January for abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton, 42, had not been seen publicly since Christmas until a video emerged this week of her with her husband, Prince William, heir to the throne, walking near their home in Windsor.

Kensington Palace had given few details about Kate's condition beyond saying it was not related to cancer, that the surgery was successful and that recovery would keep the princess away from public duties until April.

The news is another shock for the royal family since the announcement last month that King Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was detected while undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch has retired from public duties while receiving cancer treatment, although he has frequently appeared in photographs at meetings with government officials and dignitaries and has even been seen going to church.

Speculation about his whereabouts

Kate, on the other hand, had been out of the spotlight, leading to weeks of speculation and gossip. Attempts to quell rumors of her by posting a photo of her on Mother's Day in the United Kingdom surrounded by her three smiling children failed when The Associated Press and other news agencies removed the image of her. because it had been manipulated.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. c 📸The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024



Kate issued a statement the next day acknowledging that she liked to “experiment with editing” and apologizing for “any confusion” the photo had caused. But that did little to quell speculation.

Even images published by 'The Sun' and 'TMZ' that appeared to show Kate and William shopping sparked a fresh wave of rumors, with some refusing to believe the video showed Kate.

Earlier this week, a British privacy watchdog said it was investigating a report that staff at the private London hospital where she was treated tried to spy on her medical records while she was an abdominal surgery patient.

Kate Middleton, who married Prince William in a fairytale wedding in 2011, has boosted the popularity and appeal of the British monarchy around the world more than any royal since Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales is the eldest of three siblings raised in a wealthy neighborhood in Berkshire, west of London. The Middletons do not have an aristocratic background and the British press often referred to Kate as a “commoner” who married a royal.

Kate attended the private girls' school Marlborough College and then the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she met William around 2001. Friends at first, their relationship became public when they were photographed together on a skiing holiday. in Switzerland in 2004.

Kate graduated in 2005 with a bachelor's degree in art history.