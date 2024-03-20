TOAt least one person who works at the London clinic where the Princess of Wales, Kate, was operated on last January, allegedly tried to access her medical records.the tabloid revealed this Wednesday The Mirror.

Prince William's wife was admitted to the London Clinic, in the center of the British capital, to undergo abdominal surgery on January 16, which forced her to remain hospitalized for more than ten days, although The British Royal Family has not yet revealed details about the medical intervention.

Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Princes of Wales, had previously indicated that Kate preferred her medical information to remain private.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the body that controls data protection, has admitted that it has received a complaint of information breach and that it is “evaluating” the case, while Kensington Palace pointed out that it is “a matter for the clinic.”

“We firmly believe that all of our patients, regardless of their condition, deserve complete privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information,” said a note from the medical center.

The absence of the Princess of Wales from public life after her surgery has given rise to numerous conspiracy theories. on social media about his parade and his health.

The princess was spotted last weekend shopping with Prince William at a farm shop in Windsor, just outside London, near her Adelaide country home, located in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Kate's presence in the store was captured on a citizen's video and reported by the tabloid The Sun.

Conspiracy theories began to circulate after irregularities were detected in a photograph of Kate with her three children -princes George, Charlotte and Luis-, released on March 10, on the occasion of the celebration of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.

This forced the princess to admit that she had “edited” the image and apologized for any “confusion” caused.

EFE