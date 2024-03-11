ANDPrince William and his wife, Kate, were photographed leaving their Windsor residence together by car on Monday. (about 40 kilometers from London) after she apologized for retouching the first photo released of her after undergoing surgery in January.

A Kensington Palace fountain -official residence of the princes of Wales- confirmed that the princess is the one who appears from the side looking out the windowwith her hair apparently tied up, next to the heir to the throne, seen in profile in the back seat of the vehicle.

This spokesman indicated that William, dressed in a suit, was heading to a religious service at London's Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day, while his wife, who was already known not to attend, was He was heading to a private appointment.

Kate apologized this Monday for the “confusion” generated after she herself retouched a photo with her three children taken by her husband at the beginning of last week and released on Sunday on the occasion of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, which fueled speculation about her state of health.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing (of photos),” Kate, retired from public events since undergoing abdominal surgery on January 16, wrote in X.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photograph that we released yesterday. I hope that everyone who celebrated it had a happy Mother's Day,” she said of her first official image.

According to sources from the Royal Family, Kate, whose condition remains unknown, made “small touch-ups” in the image, where she appears sitting outdoors surrounded by her three children standing at her sides.

The EFE Agency verified that there were indications that the photo sent by Kensington Palace – the official residence of the Princes of Wales – could have been retouched originally, while several British experts have opined that digital or own editing tools could have been used. mobile phone.

EFE