Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is hospitalized in London where she underwent “successful” abdominal surgery yesterday. British court sources reported this to the media, without specifying the exact nature of the operation suffered by the wife of the heir to the throne William. The sources underline, however, that the princess is expected to remain hospitalized “at least for 10-15 days” and that she is not expected to return to official commitments “until Easter”.

According to Daily Mailthe cause of the surgical operation should not be linked to a tumor formation, while Sky News anticipates that, once discharged, the princess will spend her convalescence in Windsor Castle, where she resides with her family.

In a note, Kensington Palace specified that Kate was admitted to the London Clinic yesterday for scheduled abdominal surgery. As advised by doctors, it is “unlikely” that the Princess of Wales will return to public engagements before Easter. “The Princess of Wales,” her statement continues, “hopes that the public will understand her desire to ensure that her children have as much normality as possible and to keep her personal medical information private.” Kensington Palace will only provide updates on Kate's health “when there is significant new information to share.” «The Princess of Wales would like to apologize to all those who are concerned that she has had to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many of them as possible, as soon as possible.”