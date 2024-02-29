After resigning from the London Clinic, Kate Middleton, the future queen, was no longer seen in public appearances. There are various speculations on the web.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has disappeared from public appearances. The first concern among supporters of the British Royal Family is that something major is wrong at all. We know that Princess Kate Middleton has undergone a abdominal surgery earlier this year. Kensington Palace had confirmed that the widely planned intervention, of which some details are disclosed, was successfully concluded.

Despite her resignation from the London Clinic, the future queen she was never seen again in public, triggering various speculations on the web. Lots of hypothesesno confirmation, many doubts, more and less worrying.

One social media user noted that: “It's strange not to find any photos of him leaving the hospital.” Conspiracy theories have been circulating ever since Prince William canceled an official engagement due to a “personal matter”.

The sudden announcement that the Prince of Wales would not attend the memorial service for the late King Constantine II of Greece fueled further speculation. The circulating hypotheses on social media, they also include that Kate Middleton is recovering from an operation that was instead “heavier” than expected. Furthermore, there are those who hypothesize that his absence from the scenes is due to a potential imminent divorce between Kate and William.

These are simple conjectures and at the moment there is no concrete evidence or official statements. However, Kate Middleton remains the subject of gossip from across the Channel to newspapers around the world. On her operation, Buckingham Palace said that the future Queen of England will not participate in public events before Easter.

The absence of Prince William at other events, as already mentioned, is the element of greatest doubt and concern. It remains to wait for the princess's next appearance and understand what is keeping her away from any scene and public appearance.