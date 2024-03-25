Princess Kate Middleton has finally revealed his real health condition, which has been the subject of hypotheses and speculation for months. Kate herself clarified the situation in a video in which she talks about the abdominal operation she underwent and the cycle of preventive chemotherapy she is currently undergoing.

The news shocked her subjects, family and friends because the princess had maintained a strict silence about her condition. Rigor and confidentiality were a must given the media visibility of the royal family and the turbulence in which its members found themselves.

Numerous messages of solidarity have arrived at the palace in recent days following the Kates' announcement. The family is very grateful for these displays of affection. However, he asks the media to respect the princess's tranquility as a woman who is facing a crisis serious illness, not as a simple public figure. The mother is speaking now Carol Middleton to the Mirror where, in an interview, she declared that she was very impressed by her daughter's courage and strength in facing the gravity of the situation. Her mother's heart is close to Kate both as a woman and as a princess, but, above all, as a mother of 3 young children.

It is an infinite pain to learn that yours children are in difficulty and who do not enjoy good health, regardless of the age reached by their descendants. Carol is naturally distraught and for her too it will be a long and difficult period to go through in the company of her beloved daughter Kate.

A young woman's life is in danger. You have every right to dedicate yourself entirely to her health, without having to go after useless gossip and rumours. The family must enjoy the tranquility necessary to bear the weight of such terrible news as that of cancer: whether it is a Royal Family or a family of ordinary people.

