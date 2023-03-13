Before meeting William, the princess worked in various sectors. Here are which ones.

The life of Kate Middleton she radically changed after meeting the prince William. The two attended the same university, they met each other and between ups and downs love finally struck. Today their story is compared to a fairy tale. By now we are used to seeing Princess Kate attend institutional events and represent the Royal Family, but do you know what Kate did before meeting her future husband William?

Source: web

Today, Kate’s new life is dedicated to the royal house and her three children. She is an activist, a philanthropist, she fights hard for children’s health and rights. Today she attends many official court events, but before her life was very different.

Studied History of Art at St Andrews University in Scotland and this passion of hers has taken her around the world. However, not everyone knows that before becoming what she is now, Kate did a very humble job.

To tell a former colleague of his who was interviewed by the author who is in charge of writing the Kate biographyadmitted that the princess did the hub at the Ocean Village Marina in Southampton.

Specifically, he was in charge of cleaning and arranging the boats moored at the pier. Although it was a very tiring job, Kate never backed down. But that wasn’t the only job she did.

Once she started her university studies, Kate supported herself first as a waitress and then as a junior accessory buyer for the Jigsaw brand.

In 2017 she then returned home to help her family run the business Party Pieces.

Knowing Prince William obviously turned his life upside down and Kate had to adapt to the standards of the Royal Family. Despite everything, the princess has never lost her humility and desire to help others.