“I spoke to his mother, he is receiving the best care in the world.” Kate Middleton's uncle responded with these words when Celebrity Big Brother star Ekin-Su asked Gary Goldsmith about her nephew's health. “She IS fantastic, she will come back, of course she will,” added the brother of the Princess of Wales' mother, who is one of the contestants on the British reality show.

On Tuesday Goldsmith had criticized, right from the Big Brother house, Meghan Marklel and Prince Harry, stating, in reference to his memoir 'Spare', that the Duke of Sussex could not “throw his family to the wolves”. He also claimed that Meghan's entry into the family “put a spoke in the wheels” of the royal house.

Returning to the rumors regarding Kate's health, Kensington Palace also spoke out after Goldsmith's statements. Referring to William, a royal spokesperson told People magazine: “His focus is on his work and not on social media”: as if to say that the prince does not follow up on gossip. The princess's absence in public and King Charles' son's fewer duties in recent weeks have sparked much speculation online about Kate's health.