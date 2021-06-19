Home » News » Royals ” Kate Middleton: her role in the Royal Family

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has repeatedly appeared as a peacemaker of intent over the years. Could it be because of his connection with his family of origin? Or will it be her desire to always look perfect? And maybe, won’t she be the one to benefit most from the fight with Harry and Meghan?

Not only in the last few weeks: the Duchess of Cambridge it has distinguished itself for at least three characteristics, elegance, composure and innate royalty. But not that royalty that distances because it inspires fear: indeed, Kate she is close to humanity in all her daily actions.

Will the Royal Family glue the Duchess?

Read also: Kate Middleton asphalts “Tatler”: the magazine removes the offenses

On several occasions she has distinguished herself with a clear mind in solving the problems of the most talked about family in the world. For example, it must be credited with having managed it with mastery the friction between Carlo and her husband William, certainly not famous for being rosy.

No official communication from Elizabeth, who has never been unbalanced in the evaluation of her nephew’s young companion. But the appreciation is evident: the time the two women spend together speaks for them, even in official situations. For example al G7, where they appear as the strong characters of the family.

Hatred or affection: what the Duchess really thinks of Harry and Meghan

But how does it stand in the family diatribe that has invested the Royal Family in the last year? A question that is not easy to answer. Kate has always been very reserved; even when the rest of the family indulged in disaffectionate comments towards Harry and Meghan – said i American fugitives – she remained aloof. The only hint? To reaffirm the value of the family, also in light of the very close relationships she has with her brother and sister.

And the charm maintained with the journalists at the G7 should be underlined. When a reporter asked the Duchess what she thought of her brother-in-law’s child, the little Lilibet Diana, Kate said she was very happy with the birth. He even added that he wishes the couple well (words never out of the mouth of any royal so far). Will Kate be the one to reunite the family? Or is it just a strategy to get further appreciation from the media and family?

It may interest you: William and Kate: 10th wedding anniversary