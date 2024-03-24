Kate Middleton, 42, has cancer. Through a video published on the official social networks of the British Royal Family, The wife of Prince William, future King of the United Kingdom, announced that “my medical team recommended starting preventive chemotherapy and now I am in the first phases of that treatment.”. Last January, she underwent “planned abdominal surgery,” as reported by Kensington Palace. At first it was thought “that my condition was not cancerous”, however, after some tests after that operation, the doctors “found a cancer present.”

After having announced that he was undergoing cancer treatment, without specifying what type, Catherine, Princess of Walesbetter known as Kate Middleton, received some beautiful and encouraging words from her little friend Mila Sneddon8 years old, who fought acute lymphoblastic leukemia and has been in remission for two years.

Kate Middleton and Mila Sneddon They met in May 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland. After that meeting, a beautiful friendship arose between them. They continued to communicate by phone and the girl, she was part of the Princess of Wales's Hold Still photography project, becoming the face of resilience during the pandemic. They were also together in December 2021 at the Christmas carol concert organized by the daughter-in-law of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

Upon learning that her friend Kate Middleton has cancer, Mila Sneddon stressed that her Royal Highness will be brave, as she was when fighting leukemia. “She will be brave because I was brave, and she will fight like I did,” the little girl told the British newspaper. Mirror.

Kate Middleton when she met Mila Sneddon. Photo: AFP

Lynda Sneddon, Mila's mother, shared that when her daughter learned about Mila's disease Kate Middleton, asked to communicate with her. “She told me she wanted to send her a card and get in touch, Kate showed Mila so much compassion, care and support during and after treatment, so Mila was very touched to see that she is now facing her own health problems. “Cancer is a club that no one wants to belong to, we are very sad to know that she has joined the club, but we fully support her and wish her the best, we have nothing but admiration for her for being able to come out and publicly tell about her situation.”

Besides, Catherine, Princess of WalesHe reported that His children George, Charlotte and Louis, heirs to the British crown, are aware of the cancer he is facing.. “It has taken us time to explain everything to them in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I will be fine, as I have told them, I am fine and getting stronger every day, focusing on the things that will help me heal in mind, body and spirit. Having William by my side is a great source of support and comfort. The love, support and kindness that many of you have shown me means a lot to both of us, we hope you understand, that as a family we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

