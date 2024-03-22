Kate Middleton breaks her silence, and shares her pain with all those who have worried about her during this period. A way to interrupt the whirlwind of gossip and conspiracy theories about her absence. Unfortunately, it's not good news. The Princess of Wales has cancer.

«I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and your understanding while I was recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly difficult two months for our entire family, but I have had an amazing medical team who took great care of me.

The medical team who took great care of me, which I am very grateful for. In January I had major abdominal surgery in London and at the time my condition was thought to be non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests following the operation revealed that cancer was present. I am undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy and am now in the early stages of treatment. This obviously came as a huge shock and William and I did everything we could to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

As you can imagine, it took some time. It took me some time to recover from major surgery to start my treatment. But most importantly, it took time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that everything will be okay.

As I said to them too I am fine and I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in mind, body and spirit.

Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and reassurance. As is the love, support and kindness he was shown to me by so many of you. It means so much to both of us.

We hope you will understand that as a family we now need time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I can't wait to return, but for now I need to focus on fully recovering.

At this moment I also think of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For all those who face this disease, in any form, do not lose faith and hope. You are not alone”.