United Kingdom.- Prince William of Wales has become one of the figures that has earned the greatest admiration and respect from around the world, due to his honorable reputation.

Recently, the legitimate heir to the English crown confessed to the portal ‘The country’ a truth that worries the Wale’s princessKate Middleton.

The eldest son of King Carlos III and the Diana Princess of Wales He has always been used to eating junk food outdoors with his brother, the Duke of Sussex, in addition to their mother, who always sought to pamper them.

The habit that the princess of the town left her children on junk food was not abandoned by any of the British princes, for for the prince william continues to taste these foods, which he considers his favorites, something in which he Middleton disagrees.

The next to assume the throne of United Kingdomat 40 years old, still needs energy to keep up with her children, the princes george, louis and charlottebecause despite the fact that the Princes of Wales have staff that care for minors, they also prefer to take care of them personally, but the fatigue sometimes becomes too much.

The grandson of the sovereign Elizabeth II confessed that he usually drinks three cups of tea a day because he needs it to keep from falling asleep, but that he stays away from caffeine, noting that his diet includes fast foodeven when trying to minimize sugar intake.

It should be noted that his wife, Kate Middletonis a woman known for having an incredibly healthy diet, which she tries to get her husband to follow.

Prince William confessed that his day begins with two fried eggs and two toasts with butter, accompanied by tea with milk or apple juice, he also added that at lunch he usually eats street food, at least when the occasion warrants it. , but at night he replenishes it by eating vegetables and fish for dinner.

On one occasion, Prince Harry revealed that his brother has a habit of eating desserts, including brownies, a banana or cookies, emphasizing that if possible, he would have a glass of wine daily.