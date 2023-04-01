Kate Middleton furious about the “return” of William’s alleged lover: what happened

New problems at Buckingham Palace. According to reports from the British tabloids, Kate Middleton and Prince William are apparently having an uneventful moment due to Rose Hanbury, the marquise born in 1984 who years ago would have made William lose his head and who has now entered the good graces of King Charles via of the acquired appointment of the husband.

But what exactly happened? David Rocksavage Marquis of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury’s husband, has acquired a privileged position in recent weeks: King Charles, in fact, has appointed him Lord in Waiting, that is, his personal assistant. A position that will “force” him to be a constant presence at every official event alongside the Royal Family and his wife Rose Hambury with him. News that would not have been appreciated by Kate Middleton at all.

The reason seems to be linked to rumors from 2019 when it was said that a flirtation had taken place between William and Rose. At the time, the two saw each other very often also because they lived close together in the Norfolk countryside. However, no one has ever been able to deny or confirm the alleged secret affair between William and the former model. Therefore, sparks are expected at Buckingham Palace between Kate and William, now that the Princess of Wales will have to bear the “cumbersome” presence of Rose…