Princess Kate is back. After the hypotheses about abdominal surgery, anxiety about health conditions and illness, a sighting in Windsor and two months of silence, the future Queen Consort of England returns to show herself in public through a shot that portrays her smiling , surrounded by her three children George, Charlotte and Louis. “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the past two months. I wish everyone a happy Mother's Day, ”writes the Princess of Wales on Instagram in the caption accompanying the photo taken by Prince William published on her official account. Then she signs it, the 'C' for Catherine.

Only a few days ago, it was her uncle Gary Goldsmith who reassured her about the princess's health: “I spoke to her mother, she is receiving the best care in the world”, replied the relative when the star of Celebrity Big Brother Ekin- Su asked him about his niece's health. “She IS fantastic, she will come back, of course she will,” added the brother of the Princess of Wales' mother, who is one of the contestants on the British reality show.

Kate, 42, underwent surgery on January 17 and spent 13 nights at the London Clinic, near Regent's Park in central London, after the operation.

Her husband William joined her the day after the operation, spending the night in hospital. The reason for the operation is not yet clear, but the Royal Family has denied correlations with an alleged tumor.