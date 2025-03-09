The last gesture of the British royal house has caused discomfort between the country’s societyamong which has caused different reactions. Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the official Instagram account of the Royal House shared a post in which they published a series of photographs with which they wanted to pay tribute to which, according to their opinion, they have been the most important and pointed women in the history of the royal family throughout the times.

“Today, on the #International day of the family, We want to show the long -standing support of the royal family To the photographers, who dates back to the appearance of photography in the mid -nineteenth century, “the official account progresses in a post.

“From the photographs of Queen Victoria of Frances Sally Day in the 1850s, to the portraits of the young Queen Elizabeth II of Dorothy Wilding in 1952, and the recent portraits of the Duchess of Edinburgh of the Nigerian photographer Christina Ebenezer, the photographers have captured the members of the royal family in their form since this form began.” details.

A publication in which If Isabel II appears, the current queen Camilla, Princess Ana or the Duchess of Edinburghbut No names as important for the British monarchy as Kate Middleton or Lady Disomething that has surprised many, as they have expressed on social networks. “Where are Lady Di and Wales’s princess?” Many wonder.

For its part, outside the controversyKate and her husband, Guillermo, celebrated this day on their official social networks, mentioning “in honor of brilliant women who have inspired us in the last 12 months”, sharing different images of twelve women who wanted to honor.