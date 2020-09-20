The Duchess of Cambridge defeated the British magazine Tatler. In May of this year, a popular glamorous publication dedicated to fashion and social life published an article by journalist Anna Pasternak entitled “Catherine the Great.” In it, Anna, who is the grand-niece of the famous Russian poet Boris Pasternak, traces the rise of the wife of Prince William’s wife from a girl who grew up in a middle-class family into an influential public figure.

Kensington Palace reacted very sharply to the publication, although it is usually customary for members of the royal family to ignore press reports regarding their personal lives.

“This story contains many inaccuracies and false distortions that were not submitted to Kensington Palace for approval before publication,” – said a spokesman for the palace, without specifying what inaccuracies are meant. The publication was threatened with a court case if they did not remove from the online version of the excerpts, which, according to an anonymous source at the palace, Kate considered cruel, humiliating a woman, giving off sexism and snobbery.

Although Tatler insisted that he was right, the demand for the palace was met. According to the Daily Mail, the material has been cut by almost a quarter. In particular, paragraphs were deleted, which claimed that Kate was furious because her workload had increased dramatically after the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. And now she and her husband cannot spend much time with their three children, which greatly upsets the duchess. As stated in the article, she feels “exhausted and trapped.”

They also removed the comparison of the severely thinner Kate with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who experienced an eating disorder due to stress – in particular, suffered from bulimia.

Gone is the mention of a poster and a portrait of Prince William on the wall of young Kate’s bedroom. And also the words that William is fascinated by his mother-in-law Carol, in whom he sees the “mommy” that he lacks.

Also removed from the material are excerpts stating that Carol has an obnoxious, picky, arrogant and authoritarian character. And Kate’s younger sister Pippa Middleton behaves like a queen.

Tatler also took back his words that Kate and William both, following the example of Diana, consulted with psychics. And he edited the mention of the spouses’ neighbors living in Norfolk County – including the Marquess of Chumley, Rose Hanbury, whose hobby for Prince William had previously been rumored in the press.

Earlier, as “FACTS” wrote, Meghan Markle expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the palace came to the defense of Kate – at a time when she herself never had such support, although the Duchess of Sussex was constantly falling victim to the hostile press.

