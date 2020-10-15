The wife of British Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton broke one of the strictest rules of Queen Elizabeth II. The Express edition drew attention to this.

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton announced in Twitter an online award ceremony for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. She spoke about the event in a video message recorded at the Natural History Museum in London, which she patronizes. In the frame, the Duchess appeared dressed in a black outfit: a shirt, trousers and a jacket. The look was complemented by pearl earrings.

However, the publication notes that the Queen of Great Britain almost never wears black at royal events other than funerals. In all other cases, Elizabeth II dresses up in clothes of bright colors. Perhaps Kate Middleton broke the queen’s rule because she performed on video, and not in front of a large number of people.

Earlier, stylist and hairdresser Amanda Cooke Tucker revealed the secret of the signature styling of the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine. Styling Middleton’s hair isn’t easy, according to the expert. To do this, she needs 13 special brushes, seven combs, two hair dryers and three types of curling irons.