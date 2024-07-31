Royal Family, Kate Middleton was left by Prince William on the phone during the famous crisis of a few years ago

The latest biography of Kate Middleton written by Robert Jobson and which will be released in bookstores very soon really promises to create a certain stir. There are numerous rumors about the British royal house and in particular there is talk of some details never revealed about the relationship crisis between the Princess of Wales and her husband William in 2007.

Jobson says that William And Kate Middleton they met atUniversity of St. Andrewsin Scotland, and that she won him over during a fashion show in 2002 in which she wore a rather daring dress. Their affair began then and continued smoothly until Easter 2007 when “in an emotionally charged thirty-minute telephone conversation the couple admitted that they were not on the same wavelength…”.

It seems to have been William to download Kate Middleton and also in a not so nice way: “It was a devastating blow for Catherine who felt doubly disappointed to have been dumped on the phone”. Not only that, William would have asked his father for an opinion Carlo who replied: “If you are not sure, leave her before things go too far.” It is also said that William he showed up at the nightclub Mayfair’s Mahiki a little tipsy and shouted: “I’m free!”. The break lasted just 3 months and the couple got back together in June when William invited Kate to the F costume partyreakin naughty.