Princess of Wales Catherine visited the children’s center in a Mango dress for 2500 rubles

Princess of Wales Catherine appeared in public in a cheap dress by the Spanish brand Mango. The relevant information is provided Vogue.

It is known that the wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince of Wales William Kate Middleton visited the Colham Manor children’s center in London as a patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA). At the same time, for the publication, the royal person chose a fitted Hobbs midi-length coat with buttons and a belt and pumps with high heels.

Also, the Princess of Wales wore a dark green knitted dress with a collar and long sleeves. As indicated on website brand Mango, the cost of this product is 35.99 pounds (approximately 2500 rubles).

In October, it was reported that Princess of Wales Catherine appeared in public in a Zara jacket for 1,800 rubles. In this outfit, the royal came to an interview on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.