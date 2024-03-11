Kate Middleton has been forced to apologize on social networks after the commotion caused by the photo published this Sunday by Kensington Palace, whose manipulation was denounced by the main communication agencies, which removed it from their servers.

“Like many amateur photographers, I sometimes experiment with editing. I want to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photo we shared yesterday. I hope everyone was able to celebrate a happy Mother's Day,” the Princess of Wales wrote this Monday.

Sources around Middleton admit that the princess made “minor adjustments [en la foto] when he decided to share it on social networks along with a statement.”

Kensington Palace on Sunday suffered the boomerang effect of a botched communications strategy that only managed to further fuel conspiracy theories surrounding the whereabouts and health of Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales had published a photo on social media on Sunday surrounded by her three children. She took advantage of the celebration in the United Kingdom of Mother's Day to try to nip speculation about her health in the bud, after an “abdominal surgery” operation made her disappear, since January 17, from the public scene.

The millions of people who began to observe even the smallest detail of the image pointed out obvious Photoshop manipulations. At the end of the day, the most important communication agencies in the world – Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse and Getty – removed the snapshot from their servers; All of them warned their clients that the image had been altered from the original.

At least one detail – the end of the right sleeve of little Charlotte's cardigan, sitting on the armrest of the chair where Kate Middleton sits – evidence that the photo has been manipulated. The girl's wrist appears displaced, with a missing remnant of the sleeve.

Some people also pointed out on social networks how Prince Louis's hand (on the left) appeared more blurry than normal, or the fact that the zipper on Middleton's jacket was not aligned. Others have pointed to the absence of her wedding ring, although that does not necessarily correspond to a possible editing of the image.

The Princess of Wales is fond of photography, and for many years she has been responsible for the photos of her family, which she then distributes to the media or publishes on social networks. In this case, Kensington Palace has attributed the authorship of the portrait to William of England, and thus they have asked for it to be specified when they made it public early on Sunday.

The agencies have not wanted to take responsibility for an image that they have not controlled at any time, and which they have serious suspicions that has been altered.

